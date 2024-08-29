 Bangladeshi politician found dead in Meghalaya | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bangladeshi politician found dead in Meghalaya

ByDavid Laitphlang
Aug 29, 2024 08:43 AM IST

Police superintendent Giri Prasad said that the body of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, an Awami League leader from Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district, was found on Monday evening

A leader of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party has been found dead in a betel nut plantation around 1.5 km from the India-Bangladesh border at Dona Bhoi in Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills district.

Panna had been on the run following the fall of the Awami League government. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police superintendent Giri Prasad said that the body of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, an Awami League leader from Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district, was recovered on Monday evening. Panna’s Bangladeshi passport was found with him.

Prasad said the post-mortem of Panna’s body was conducted at Khliehriat’s civil hospital and that it was kept in the hospital’s morgue for further procedures.

Panna had been on the run following the fall of the Awami League government. He is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to cross into India.

News / India News / Bangladeshi politician found dead in Meghalaya
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
