Bank guard shoots at man after argument over mask

A 35-year-old man was injured on Friday after a security guard at a bank fired at him for allegedly trying to force his way inside without wearing a mask in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, police said.

The man, identified as Rajesh Kumar Rathore, is admitted to the district hospital in the town, where his condition is said to be stable.

The guard, 45-year-old Keshav Prasad Mishra, was taken into custody, said superintendent of police (city) Ravindra Kumar.

According to police, Rahore – an employee of the Northern Railway -- came to the Bank of Baroda office at the Civil Lines area in the town around 11:30am. Mishra denied Rathore entry to the bank because he wasn’t wearing a mask, triggering a heated argument between the two.

Soon after, Rathore again tried to enter the bank without a mask, after which Mishra – using his licensed rifle – shot at Rathore’s leg, said senior superintendent of police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan.

“We have arrested the guard and Rathore has been hospitalised. We are investigating the matter. It was found that the guard objected to Rathore’s entry into the bank as he was not wearing a mask. This led to the argument between them, after which the guard shot Rathore in his leg,” Sajwan said.

The bank, in a statement on Friday, said it regretted the incident and extended help to Rathore’s family.

Mishra, who was deployed at the bank by a private security agency, has been relieved of his duties, the statement added.

Police said Mishra has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, Priyanka Rathore.

