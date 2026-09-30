Bank holidays in October 2026: Full list of public, festival holidays across India

October will bring a string of bank holidays across India, with branches set to remain shut on several days due to national and regional festivals.

While some holidays will apply nationwide, others will be limited to specific states and cities.

While some holidays will apply nationwide, others will be limited to specific states and cities, particularly during the Dussehra and Durga Puja period.

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According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, followed by a series of regional holidays later in the month. Customers planning branch visits should check the dates applicable to their city.

October 2026 bank holidays

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Banks will remain closed across the country.

– Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Banks will remain closed across the country. October 10 – Mahalaya Amavasye: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

– Mahalaya Amavasye: Banks will be closed in Bengaluru and Kolkata. October 17 – Maha Saptami: Banks will remain closed in Agartala.

– Maha Saptami: Banks will remain closed in Agartala. October 19 – Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja: Branches will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.

– Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja: Branches will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong. October 20 – Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami: Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except Gangtok and Imphal.

– Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami: Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except Gangtok and Imphal. October 21 – Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja: Branches will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.

– Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja: Branches will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram. October 22 and 23 – Durga Puja/Dasain: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.

– Durga Puja/Dasain: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok. October 26 – Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar.

– Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday: Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar. October 29 – Karva Chauth: Banks in Shimla will remain closed.

– Karva Chauth: Banks in Shimla will remain closed. October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday: Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. {{/usCountry}}

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