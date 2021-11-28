Banks to remain closed for 12 days in December 2021. Full list here

All public and private banks will remain closed for up to 12 days in December, as per the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the year 2021.

In view of the festivities and upcoming Christmas and New Year's celebrations, a total of seven holidays apart from Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays have been announced for next month.

It must also be noted that bank holidays differ from state to state and in some private banks. Moreover, the holidays are listed under three categories: Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

This year, the Christmas holiday is overlapping with the fourth Saturday of the month of December.

Here's the full list of bank holidays in December:

Dec 3: Banks to be closed in Goa on account of the Feast of St Francis Xavier

Dec 5: Sunday

Dec 11: Second Saturday

Dec 12: Sunday

Dec 18: Banks to be closed only in Meghalaya on account of the death anniversary of You So So Tham

Dec 19: Sunday

Dec 24: Christmas eve

Dec 25: Christmas/Fourth Saturday

Dec 26: Sunday

Dec 27: Christmas celebration (banks to be closed in Aizawl)

Dec 30: Banks to be closed in Shillong

Dec 31: Banks to be closed in Aizawl on New Year's eve

