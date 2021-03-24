Banks to remain closed for 7 days from March 27 to April 4

Private and Public sector banks will remain closed from March 27 to April 4 barring two days. Banking services will be available for only two days during this period as from March 27-29, the banks would be closed on the account of second Saturday, Sunday and Holi (which falls on Monday).

March 30 and April 3 are the two days on which the banks will operate between March 27 to April 4. On March 31 the services will remain suspended on account of the last day of the financial year.

Here is a list of the days it will remain closed in the rest of March and start of April:

March 27, 2021: Fourth Saturday

March 28, 2021: Sunday

March 29, 2021: Holi

March 31, 2021: Last day of financial year

April 1, 2021- Bank closing of accounts

April 2, 2021- Good Friday

April 4, - Sunday