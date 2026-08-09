'Couldn't bring to complete stop': Why trainer aircraft ran off Baramati runway

A private trainer aircraft crashed at the Baramati airstrip after it skidded off the runway on Sunday. The plane, operated by a private aviation academy, was part of a training exercise being held in Baramati, which falls in Pune district of Maharashtra.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said the VT-SEX aircraft went off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the runway. Captain Chirag Shashikant Doifode and cadet Abhijeet Jundre, who were on board, escaped safely and no injuries were reported.
WATCH: Trainee aircraft crashes at Baramati airstrip
Explaining the reason behind the mishap, the police officer said a failure to bring the aircraft to a complete stop while taxiing along the runway led to the incident. The aircraft reportedly crossed the threshold of Runway 29 at the Baramati airfield, reaching around 20 feet beyond the end of the runway.
"The aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out. During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29," he said.
The aircraft was owned by Carver aviation, a private flying school in Baramati.
The Baramati airfield saw a major tragedy earlier this year when a private charter plane carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed on January 28, leading to the death of all on board.
In another recent mishap, a trainer aircraft of a different private company crash landed near the Baramati airstrip following a technical snag. No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on May 13.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/'Couldn't bring to complete stop': Why trainer aircraft ran off Baramati runway
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe