'Couldn't bring to complete stop': Why trainer aircraft ran off Baramati runway

A private trainer aircraft crashed at the Baramati airstrip after it skidded off the runway on Sunday. The plane, operated by a private aviation academy, was part of a training exercise being held in Baramati, which falls in Pune district of Maharashtra.

Baramati: Local residents and officials gather around the wreckage of a trainer aircraft that crash-landed near the airstrip at Baramati Airport, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (PTI)

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Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said the VT-SEX aircraft went off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the runway. Captain Chirag Shashikant Doifode and cadet Abhijeet Jundre, who were on board, escaped safely and no injuries were reported.

WATCH: Trainee aircraft crashes at Baramati airstrip

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Explaining the reason behind the mishap, the police officer said a failure to bring the aircraft to a complete stop while taxiing along the runway led to the incident. The aircraft reportedly crossed the threshold of Runway 29 at the Baramati airfield, reaching around 20 feet beyond the end of the runway.

"The aircraft initially entered the runway through Link Bravo, lined up at the threshold of Runway 29, and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out. During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of Runway 29," he said.

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The aircraft was owned by Carver aviation, a private flying school in Baramati.

The Baramati airfield saw a major tragedy earlier this year when a private charter plane carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed on January 28, leading to the death of all on board.

In another recent mishap, a trainer aircraft of a different private company crash landed near the Baramati airstrip following a technical snag. No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred on May 13.