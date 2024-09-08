‘Baramati should get an MLA other than me’: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the people of his constituency Baramati should get an MLA other than him, so that they could compare the developmental work he has undertaken in the constituency as a legislator, news agency PTI reported. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar (File) (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

At an event in Baramati, he said, "We have done all-round development in Baramati. Most funds in Maharashtra are sanctioned for Baramati. I am now 65 years old and I am satisfied. Baramatikars once should get someone other than me as an MLA. They can then make comparison between me and the new MLA."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief has been MLA of Baramati since 1991. He won the 2019 assembly polls with a record margin of over 1.65 lakh votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Gopichand Padalkar.

Family contest in Baramati

On Saturday, Pawar admitted again that fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in 2024 general elections was a “mistake” and added that politics shouldn't enter the home.

His remarks came while he attempted to discourage State Minister Dharmarao Baba Aatram's daughter Bhagyashri from joining the Sharad Pawar's faction of NCP.

Jan Sanman Yatra

The NCP chief has been undertaking “Jan Sanman Yatra” in lead up to assembly elections in the state. HT had reported that Ajit Pawar's younger son Jay Pawar is being projected as a possible candidate from Baramati after his father reportedly said not being keen to contest polls from the seat again.

When asked about being projected as a possible candidate from the seat, Jay said, “Any decision on this will be taken by Ajit dada and I will obey it,”

The party has been appealing to women voters across their home turf by highlighting the state government's cash support programme Ladki Bahin scheme. The programme provides monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with a ₹2.5 lakh annual family income ceiling.

(With inputs from agencies)