Mahayuti leaders close to finalising seat-sharing deal

Nagpur: Top leaders of the ruling Mahayuti, including chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, held marathon seat-sharing talks in Nagpur for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections to be held later this year, people aware of the matter said on Sunday. Mumbai, Aug 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari distribute a gas cylinder to a woman beneficiary in the presence of state Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during the launch of the second phase of Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, at Reshimbagh ground in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Chandrakant Paddhane)

The meeting at the chief minister’s official residence, Ramgiri, in Nagpur started around 8 pm on Saturday and continued till 1.30 am, the people said, adding a basic seat-sharing formula among the three-party ruling alliance has been chalked out.

“The seat-sharing talks will conclude in the next 10 days. We have decided that the seats will be allotted based on winnability (of candidates),” state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday.

People privy to the seat-sharing talks, requesting anonymity, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was likely to contest around 160 assembly seats out of the total 288 constituencies in the state, while CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena could get 60 to 70 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) might have to settle for 50 assembly seats, though party chief Ajit Pawar has staked claim to 60 seats.

Some seats will be given to smaller allies such as Bachhu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti Party, the people said, adding the seat-sharing formula could get a final shape after two-three more rounds of meetings among the Mahayuti allies.

During a rally in Nagpur on Saturday, Ajit Pawar said his party was eying 60 seats. “We won 54 seats in the last elections in 2019... We should get about 60 seats,” he said.

However, the people cited above said that Shinde and the two deputy CMs have agreed not to bargain hard on the seats and instead focus on winning the elections as a united front. “The three top leaders understand that the Opposition will be benefited if there are cracks in their unity. They don’t want to give any ammunition to the opposition and want to focus forming the government together,” one of the people said.

In a bid to show a united face, a directive has been issued to all BJP functionaries to refrain from making comments that could hurt the alliance. “Those violating this order will face strict action from the party,” Bawankule said.