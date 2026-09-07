Bars, liquor shops to remain shut, no DJ on Maha Ashtami in Bengal: CM Suvendu

Liquor shops and bars will remain closed on Maha Ashtami across West Bengal during the upcoming Durga Pujo celebrations in the state, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday.
The chief minister announced a string of measures for this year's Pujo celebrations in the state to make sure they are peaceful.
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"On the day when devotees offer anjali (Maha Ashtami) to Maa Durga, all liquor shops in the state will remain closed. There will be no liquor available in bars either," Suvendu said during a coordination meeting with Durga Puja committees at Milan Mela Prangan, reported news agency PTI.
Deep Dive
Why is the West Bengal government closing liquor shops and bars on Maha Ashtami?
The West Bengal government is banning liquor shops and bars on Maha Ashtami to ensure peaceful celebrations and respect the religious sentiments of devotees offering anjali to Maa Durga.
What other restrictions on celebrations has the West Bengal government implemented during Durga Puja?
In addition to closing liquor shops and bars, the West Bengal government has also banned DJ music during the Durga Puja festivities and immersion processions.
How should Puja committees select themes for their pandals during Durga Puja?
Puja committees should carefully select themes for their pandals to ensure that they do not hurt religious sentiments or disrespect Sanatan traditions, as emphasized by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
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Apart from liquor, DJ music has also been banned during Pujo festivities and immersion processions.
These measures come even as liquor is high in demand during the celebrations in West Bengal.
While announcing the bans, Adhikari also urged Puja committees to ensure that their idols, pandals and themes do not hurt religious sentiments or disrespect Sanatan traditions.
The chief minister clarified that theme-based pujo pandals can be set up, however, he stressed that themes of the pandals should be selected carefully.
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Home/India News/Bars, liquor shops to remain shut, no DJ on Maha Ashtami in Bengal: CM Suvendu
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