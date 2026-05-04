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Baruipur Paschim, Bhangar election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:31:00 am IST
Live updates on election results for Baruipur Paschim, Bhangar seats in West Bengal. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the West Bengal assembly elections.
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The Election Commission is announcing results for Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency and Bhangar Assembly constituency along with other key seats today of West Bengal. The state went to polls for 294 legislative assembly constituencies over two phases amid an intensely contested battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2021 elections, Biman Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress secured Baruipur Paschim with a margin of 61,910 votes over Debopam Chattopadhyaya of the BJP. Meanwhile, Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) won Bhangar by 26,151 votes, defeating Karim Rezaul of the TMC. The last state elections saw the TMC retain power with a sweeping mandate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition. Bhangar, in particular, stood out as a significant contest, with the ISF making a strong electoral debut and marking its presence in the state's political landscape. As counting trends emerge, all eyes will be on how voters in Baruipur Paschim and Bhangar respond, especially given the shifting political dynamics and the role of regional players in shaping West Bengal's electoral narrative. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:31:00 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyWest Bengal election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Baruipur Paschim and Bhangar seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:00:33 am
Who won in Baruipur Paschim, Bhangar constituencies in 2021In the 2021 West Bengal elections, Biman Banerjee of Trinamool Congress secured Baruipur Paschim with a margin of 61,910 votes over Debopam Chattopadhyaya of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) won Bhangar by 26,151 votes, defeating Karim Rezaul of the TMC.