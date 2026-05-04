Baruipur Paschim, Bhangar election results | Live updates

Baruipur Paschim and Bhangar are assembly constituencies of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal

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The Election Commission is announcing results for Baruipur Paschim Assembly constituency and Bhangar Assembly constituency along with other key seats today of West Bengal. The state went to polls for 294 legislative assembly constituencies over two phases amid an intensely contested battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2021 elections, Biman Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress secured Baruipur Paschim with a margin of 61,910 votes over Debopam Chattopadhyaya of the BJP. Meanwhile, Nawsad Siddique of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) won Bhangar by 26,151 votes, defeating Karim Rezaul of the TMC. The last state elections saw the TMC retain power with a sweeping mandate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition. Bhangar, in particular, stood out as a significant contest, with the ISF making a strong electoral debut and marking its presence in the state's political landscape. As counting trends emerge, all eyes will be on how voters in Baruipur Paschim and Bhangar respond, especially given the shifting political dynamics and the role of regional players in shaping West Bengal's electoral narrative.