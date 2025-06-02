Basic military training to be given to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra: Minister

Maharashtra school education minister Dada Bhuse on Monday announced that basic military training will be imparted to students from Class 1 in the state in a move to instill sense of patriotism, discipline and promote habit of regular physical exercise among the children. Retired soldiers will be training the pupils, news agency PTI quoted a minister as saying(Pixabay/Representative)

Retired soldiers will be training the pupils, news agency PTI quoted Bhuse as saying.

"A decision has been taken to give basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly and discipline that will benefit the students," he added.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal. To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, the Shiv Sena minister added.

The proposal comes in the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions that peaked after the April 22 Pahalgam attack and Indian armed forces' retaliatory strikes on May 7 - ‘Operation Sindoor’ - against terror infrastruction in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nationwide mock drills were held on May 7 under ‘Operation Abhyas’. A second round of mock drills under Operation Shield was held on Saturday, May 31, in the states along the Pakistan border.

The drills were conducted to ensure civil defence readiness against potential hostile attacks. Another round of mock drills took place on May 31, under Operation Shield', aimed to address gaps identified during the ones held earlier.

The exercises included simulating multiple emergency situations, stressing on the heightened emphasis on national security amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.