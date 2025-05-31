What is Operation Shield? Why are mock drills being conducted again?

Civil defence drills or mock drills are being conducted again across several states in India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Shield', days after a similar nationwide exercise took place on May 7. Mock drills are being conducted across several states today(HT photo)

Mock drills aim to test India's readiness for emergency situations such as air raids, blackouts, and evacuations.

Why are mock drills being held again?

Based on the home ministry’s directive, to enhance emergency preparedness amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, mock drills have been restarted in several states in India from May 31.

The initiative, named Operation Shield, was supposed to be launched on May 29, but had to be cancelled due to administrative reasons.

The exercises are intended to simulate several emergency situations in the interest of national security, especially in states bordering Pakistan.

Mock drills had been previously held in several states on May 7, following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The mock drills are being conducted in light of officials identifying critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable regions post the Pahalgam terror attack and heightened conflict with Pakistan.

The drills will include sirens, blackouts, and emergency scenarios designed to test the readiness of local authorities and citizens in case of attacks or disasters.

Punjab's special director general of police, Sanjeev Kalra, told ANI news agency that the exercise would involve all districts starting at 6 pm. In Haryana and Rajasthan, drills are expected to begin at 5 pm.

In Haryana, a total of 32,000 volunteers will take part in the drill across the state.

Chief secretary of the revenue department (Gujarat), Jayanti Ravi, said that during the mock drill, young volunteers from the NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout and Guide will carry out various actions such as setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room regarding enemy aircraft and missile attacks.

During this time air raid sirens may be activated as well. Sanjeev Kalra added that fire services and representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in the exercise.

On May 7, a nationwide mock drill exercise - 'Operation Abhyas' - was held in India, which came hours after Indian military strikes on Pakistani and PoK terror targets under ‘Operation Sindoor’.