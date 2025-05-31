'Operation Shield': These states will conduct mock drills today (May 31). Check timings, other details

Civil defence drills or mock drills are being conducted on Saturday, May 31, across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Shield'. Launched on the home ministry’s directive, the initiative is designed to enhance emergency preparedness amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The mock drill will involve various actions related to ensuring readiness of the local administration and civil safety.(PTI File)

Initially planned for May 29, the drills were delayed due to administrative reasons. The exercises will simulate multiple emergency situations, underscoring the heightened emphasis on national security.

Earlier, a mock drill was held on May 7, following the India-Pakistan tensions amid the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Officials identified critical gaps in the civil defence preparedness.

What is a mock drill?

A Punjab government spokesperson told Hindustan Times that in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, the Union ministry of home affairs, has decided to hold the second civil defence exercise. These mock drills will help in preparing for emergency situation and ensure preparedness among different states.

What happen in mock drill?

Chief secretary of the revenue department (Gujarat), Jayanti Ravi, told ANI that during the mock drill, various actions will be carried out related to ensuring readiness of the local administration around civil security. She also said that this will include young volunteers like NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout and Guide and include setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room regarding enemy aircraft and missile attacks. During this time air raid sirens may be activated. In Punjab, Special Director General of Police Sanjeev Kalra told ANI that the exercise would simulate a large-scale emergency situation. He added that fire services and representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in it.

States that will conduct mock drill

Civil defence drills are set to take place on May 31 across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir under “Operation Shield.” In Haryana, a total of 32,000 volunteers will take part in the drill across the state. In Rajasthan, the mock drill is scheduled to be held across all 41 districts, including Jaisalmer. According to official sources, the mock drill in Rajasthan will begin at 5PM, although the exact location in Jaisalmer district has been kept confidential. Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Amritsar, Amit Sareen, told Hindustan Times that, “A blackout drill will be conducted in the district from 8pm to 8.30pm in which inner areas of the district will be exempted.”



(With ANI inputs)