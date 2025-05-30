Mock drills in Punjab, Haryana under 'Operation Shield' on Saturday: What we know
May 30, 2025 10:58 PM IST
Mock drills in Punjab and Haryana follow the directive issued by the home ministry following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will conduct state-wide mock drills on Saturday as part of “Operation Shield,” a development that comes after a similar nationwide exercise was held on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions.
These drills follow the directive issued by the home ministry following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Earlier, the mock drills under Operation Shield were announced to be held in the states bordering Pakistan—Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, they were postponed due to administrative reasons.
Mock drills on May 31 | What we know:
- A Punjab government spokesperson said that complete blackout measures would be implemented in adjoining civilian vulnerable areas and vulnerable points, excluding emergency and critical services and air raid sirens would be sounded.
- The above-mentioned spokesperson added that in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, the Union ministry of home affairs, Government of India, has decided to hold the second civil defence exercise in all districts of states/UTs adjoining the western border of the country.
- On the other hand, the Haryana government said that it will conduct the mock drills across all 22 districts to enhance the state's emergency preparedness and response capabilities. Officials said that the exercise will begin at 5pm and the drills will simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios, according to PTI.
- Additionally, a controlled blackout of 15 minutes will be observed from 8 pm to 8.15 pm near vital installations in Haryana, with exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.
- Officials said that mock drill and blackout exercise under 'Operation Shield' are scheduled to be held across all 41 districts of Rajasthan as well on May 31, ANI news agency reported, citing sources.
