Mock drills in Punjab, Haryana under 'Operation Shield' on Saturday: What we know

The states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will conduct state-wide mock drills on Saturday as part of “Operation Shield,” a development that comes after a similar nationwide exercise was held on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions. View of the Golden Temple during a partial blackout as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill, Operation Abhyaas, in Amritsar, on May 7.(PTI/File)

These drills follow the directive issued by the home ministry following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, the mock drills under Operation Shield were announced to be held in the states bordering Pakistan—Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, along with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, they were postponed due to administrative reasons.

Mock drills on May 31 | What we know: