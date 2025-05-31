Op Shield: Punjab all set for mock drills today

With a statewide civil defence mock drill scheduled for Saturday, Punjab’s special director general of police (DGP) Sanjeev Kalra said large-scale emergency situations will be simulated in all districts, starting 6 pm. Kalra said, “The mock drill is a part of Operation Shield and is being conducted in all districts of states on the Western border.” In Ferozepur, deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said sirens will be sounded in the city and cantonment areas between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, followed by a voluntary blackout from 9 pm to 9.30 pm in the same zones. (HT File)

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC), urban development, Amritsar, Amit Sareen, said, “A blackout drill will be conducted in the district from 8 pm to 8.30 pm. Inner areas of the district will be exempted.”

In Fazilka, DC Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said the drill will be carried out from 6 pm to 7 pm.

ADC Sareen appealed to residents to switch off all exterior lights, including automatic lights on cameras and lights running on inverters, as soon as the sirens go off at 8 pm.

“If you need to keep lights on inside the house, make sure to use heavy curtains or similar arrangements so that light does not escape outside through windows. During the blackout, the safest place is the ground floor or basement. So, practice sitting in the middle of a room on the ground floor. Try to sit in a place where there is no glass window nearby,” said Sareen.

He added, “Do not go to the rooftop, street, or any open space during the blackout. Those who are driving on the road at that time should turn off their vehicle’s lights — whether it’s a car, scooter, or motorcycle — and pull over to the side of the road”.

Authorities of all three districts assured residents that it is a routine preparedness exercise aimed at enhancing public awareness and readiness in case of emergencies and said that there is no reason to panic.