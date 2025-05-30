‘Operation Shield’: What will happen during mock drills in 6 states, UTs? Check details

A civil defence mock drill under ‘Operation Shield’, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, across multiple border states and Union Territories, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. While Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab have announced new dates, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh are yet to do so. The Directorate General of Fire Services and Home Guards, under the ministry of home affairs announced that the civil defence exercise ‘Operation Shield’ would be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Chandigarh. (File)(ANI )

The mock drill was planned in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7, targeting terror camps at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The situation escalated into four days of skirmishes between May 7 and 10, during which India also struck Pakistani military bases. In retaliation, Pakistani forces launched heavy shelling along the LoC and international border, and also attempted drone and missile attacks on other strategic points in the western sector.

What will happen during Operation Shield?

The move follows observations made during the first drill on May 7, where officials identified critical gaps in civil defence preparedness in vulnerable regions. Based on those findings, the Ministry issued directives on May 9 to address the shortcomings, invoking emergency powers and arranging funding support through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Aimed at strengthening readiness against potential hostile attacks, the upcoming drills will cover all districts in the states and Union Territories along the western border.

According to sources, quoted by PTI, the exercise will include the activation of centrally controlled air raid sirens, blackout protocols in civilian areas, and mock evacuation of families from military stations in the event of a drone strike. The drills will also involve the deployment of medical teams, transportation of blood units, and other emergency response measures.

Rajasthan schedules it for May 31

The civil defence department in Rajasthan has issued instructions to all district collectors and magistrates to implement a statewide blackout and mock drill on Saturday evening, May 31, news agency PTI reported.

As per the directive issued by Jagjeet Singh Monga, director of the directorate of civil defence, a coordinated blackout and drill will be conducted simultaneously across all 41 districts of the state.

Monga noted that this follows a recent directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which mandates that the ‘Operation Shield’ civil defence exercise be held on May 31 in all states and Union Territories along India’s western border.

Punjab to hold drill on June 3

The Punjab government has proposed June 3 as the new date for conducting the Operation Shield mock drill, PTI reported, citing that civil defence personnel are currently undergoing training with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to a senior Punjab Police official, the Centre has accepted the state’s request to reschedule the drill to June 3.

Subsequently, all deputy commissioners in Punjab have been directed to conduct the civil defence exercise in every district on that day.

Gujarat

The new date for the Operation Shield mock drill in Gujarat is yet to be finalised. In an official statement, the Gujarat information department said, “It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield', which was planned to be held on May 29, 2025, is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently.”

Meanwhile, chief secretary of the revenue department, Jayanti Ravi, held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to review the preparations made by district administrations for the upcoming drill. She also issued instructions to all district collectors to ensure effective implementation of the mock exercise.

Jayanti Ravi added that the drill will include measures such as assessing the readiness of local administration, engaging youth volunteers from NCC, NSS, and Bharat Scouts and Guides, setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room for communication during aircraft or missile threats, activating air raid sirens, enforcing complete blackouts, and ensuring the safety of people and property.

