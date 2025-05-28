Mock drill tomorrow in 4 states bordering Pakistan, weeks after Op Sindoor

Civil defence mock drills are set to begin again from Thursday, in four states bordering Pakistan - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab as well as Jammu and Kashmir. Mock drills had been conducted as per the orders of the Home Ministry in 244 districts of the country after the Pahalgam terror attack.(PTI)

The Haryana government is also set to conduct a major state-wide civil defence exercise named “Operation Shield,” on May 29, across all 22 districts from 5 pm onwards to enhance the state’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The civil defence mock drills in states bordering Pakistan will be carried out just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor against the neighbouring nation, and the two countries reached a bilateral understanding to cease all military action and firing.

The government had announced countrywide civil defence mock drills in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, as a part of Operation Abhyaas.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had directed 244 districts to carry out the civil defence exercises, which included blackout exercises, air raid sirens, evacuation protocols, and public awareness sessions aimed at preparing civilians for emergencies resembling wartime situations.

Operation Shield in Haryana

The Haryana government has announced that its mock drills tomorrow will aim to test emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces, and local communities.

Additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra told HT that the exercise will involve large-scale mobilisation of civil defence wardens, registered volunteers, and youth organisations, including the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

A controlled blackout of 15 minutes will also be observed from 8pm near vital areas, with the exception of essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations, and police stations.

No longer a proxy war, says Modi

During a rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on May 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India had recorded their strikes on nine terrorist hideouts during Operation Sindoor to provide proof of their actions.

He also stated that it was no longer a proxy war by Pakistan as terrorists had been given state funerals, indicating that terrorism was a deliberate part of the country's military strategy.

He said, “This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post-May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason is that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof.”

Modi added, “You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world.”