Mediation talks led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud between Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur have reportedly hit a dead end after fifteen sittings, prompting the Supreme Court to signal on Thursday that it will now pass an order in the dispute over the RK Family Trust, involving late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate.

Sunjay Kapur with his wife Priya Kapur and mother Rani Kapur. (File) more less

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A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vini Chandran took note of the mediator's second report confirming the impasse, according to news agency ANI. The Court indicated that it would proceed to pass an order in the matter. During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala remarked, "The battle begins now."

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The legal battle centers on the constitution and control of the RK Family Trust and the assets transferred into it. Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, 81, has challenged the trust's formation, alleging that her late son and his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur transferred her assets into the trust without her informed consent, a claim disputed by the other side.

Meanwhile, the top court's bench has questioned why the dispute could not be resolved through mediation. It has also suggested that the parties involved consider whether continuing with the settlement process would serve any purpose, the report added.

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During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Priya Sachdev Kapur, told the SC that the late businessman's mother had walked out of the mediation and was now blaming her daughter-in-law, Priya, for the failure of the settlement process.

However, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, alleged that the money and assets of the trust were not being properly managed. It was also alleged that Priya was effectively sitting over the trust's funds and assets, the ANI report stated.

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Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also appeared in the matter on behalf of Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, the children of Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Mediator's second report, Rani Kapur's claim, and more - What happened in court

Taking note of the mediator's second report, the SC observed that the mediation had encountered an impasse.

The apex court then turned to the nature of Rani Kapur's claim and asked Dave what exactly she wanted from the trust. The advocate submitted that she was seeking both money and assets constituting the trust's corpus.

At the same time, the Court sought to understand the value of the assets involved. When it asked about the corpus of the trust, a figure of approximately ₹30,000 crore was mentioned. Rani Kapur's counsel stated that she demands ₹6,000 crore and other assets, the report said.

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‘Battle begins now’: Court

As heated arguments broke out among the senior advocates, the bench stated that it had handled cases with much larger amounts.

"We are not enamoured by these figures," the Court said.

Addressing Rani Kapur, the Court questioned why they were continuing to fight despite the opportunity to resolve their differences. It also urged her to adopt a more flexible, understanding, and practical approach to settle the dispute.

"There is nothing to gain in litigation. It will go on endlessly," it said.

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"The battle begins now," Justice Pardiwala remarked.

The Court indicated that it would pass an order.

Furthermore, the Court questioned how Rani Kapur's demands could be addressed if the opposing side was unwilling to give up any of the trust's assets, according to a Bar and Bench report.

The Court asked, "According to you, she (Rani Kapur) is not entitled to anything?"

To this, Rohatgi replied, "No."

Dave, meanwhile, argued that this was the reason the mediation had failed, the report added.

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A timeline of the mediations

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The SC had first suggested mediation on April 27, 2026.

Following this, on May 7, a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan appointed former CJI DY Chandrachud as the mediator.

The mediation initially appeared to be progressing. However, Justice Chandrachud's second report has now stated that the mediation has reached an impasse.

(with inputs from ANI)