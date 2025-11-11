Battle for Bihar: High-stakes final phase to decide fate of 1,300 candidates

The high-stakes battle for Bihar will end on Tuesday as 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts go to polls in the second and final phase of the state elections, deciding the political fate of 1,302 candidates, including a dozen sitting ministers. The concluding round of polling will not only determine the next government but also the future of several key political heavyweights.(ANI)

The concluding round of polling will not only determine the next government but also the future of several key political heavyweights. Over 37 million voters, including 17.4 million women, are eligible to vote at 45,399 polling stations.

The first phase of polling held on November 6, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, recorded a voter turnout of 65.08%, the highest-ever in Bihar. To be sure, this number came after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls trimmed the electorate in Bihar from 78.9 million people to 74.2 million.

“Of the total 45,399 polling stations, 40,073 are in rural areas. We have arranged for webcasting at all the 45,399 booths,” said an officer from the Bihar chief electoral office. “The average number of electors per polling station is 815.”

Of the 122 seats going to polls on Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan had won 49 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 66 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an Independent won one each.

Among the prominent ministers in the fray are power minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), industries minister Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), transport and communication minister Sheela Kumari Mandal (Phulparas), public health and engineering departmentminister Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu (Chhatapur), sugarcane industries minister Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsidih), food and consumer protection minister Leshi Singh (Dhamdaha), rural works minister Jayant Raj Kushwaha (Amarpur), cooperative minister Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), science and technology minister Sumit Kumar Singh (Chakai), minority welfare minister Mohammad Zama Khan (Chainpur), and animal and fisheries resources minister Renu Devi (Bettiah), a former deputy chief minister.

Also in the fray are former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad (Katihar), former speaker Uday Narain Choudhary (Sikandra), and several ex-ministers such as Vinay Bihari (Lauriya), Narayan Prasad (Nautan), Shamim Ahmed (Narkatia), Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), and Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi).

The second phase also features state party presidents Rajesh Ram (Congress, Kutumba), Raju Tiwary (LJP–Ram Vilas, Gobindganj), and Anil Kumar (HAM-S, Tikari).

Among fresh faces and regional aspirants, Ritesh Pandey, Bhojpuri actor-singer and candidate of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, is contesting from Kargahar (Rohtas), while Dhirendra Agrawal of the same party challenges BJP veteran Prem Kumar in Gaya Town. Snehlata Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), wife of Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, is in the fray from Sasaram, and Dipa Kumari of HAM(S), daughter-in-law of Jitan Ram Manjhi, contests from Imamganj.

Of the 122 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates on 53 seats, the Janata Dal (United) on 44, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on 15, Hindustan Awam Morcha(Secular) on six, and Rashtriya Lok Manch on four.

In the INDIA bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is contesting 72, the Congress 37, the Vikassheel Insaan Party on eight, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation on six, the Communist Party of India on four, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on one.

The alliance, however, faces internal friction, with multiple partners contesting against each other on six seats, including Kargahar (CPI–Cong), Narkatiaganj (RJD–Cong), Kahalgaon (RJD–Cong), Sultanganj (RJD–Cong), Chainpur (RJD–VIP) and Sikandra (RJD–Cong).

A total of 1,625 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling.

The JD(U) expressed its confidence in the NDA’s performance during the second phase. “We hope to get anywhere between 30 and 35 seats... Overall, the NDA is likely to get 75-80...” JD(U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha said.

On the other hand, the RJD said that the Opposition bloc would win 90 seats in the second phase. “Like the record turnout in the first phase, people will once again turn up to vote in large numbers in what will be a vote for change and for a better Bihar,” RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said.