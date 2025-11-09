‘Couple of show bites, then gone': Prashant Kishor on Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z influence in Bihar

Dismissing any notion that Congress Rahul Gandhi has any major influence on Gen Z in Bihar, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor criticised the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition for his lack of presence and knowledge about the poll-bound state. In the interview, Kishor questioned why Gen Z would listen to Gandhi when the people of Bihar are not listening to him.(Hindustan Times)

Kishor also said he thinks Congress is not a factor in the election.

Gen Z is not a “homogeneous group” that will respond to Gandhi's call, despite the Congress MP's repeated "vote theft" allegations and call to the youths to protect the nation's democratic process, Kishore said in an interview with news agency ANI.

"How much knowledge does Rahul Gandhi have here? Rahul Gandhi comes here, roams around, does a couple of show bites, and then he is gone," Prashant Kishor added.

Kishor questioned why Gen Z would listen to Gandhi when the people of Bihar are not listening to him. He said, "When the people of Bihar are not listening to him (Rahul Gandhi), then why would Gen Z listen to him? Gen Z is not a homogeneous group in Bihar who acts on someone's call or on the basis of their assessment."

‘Unlike Bangalore…’

Kishor dismissed the possibility of having Gen Z protest in Bihar, similar to the uprising in Nepal that overthrew PM KP Oli. He said that, unlike Bangalore, Bihar is a very political place. Despite not having clothes, food, or jobs, people still have political optimism, which is why people are leaving their work and doing politics day and night. "But I don't think there is going to be a revolution by someone's call here," he added.

Emphasising that youth are an important factor in Bihar, Kishor said that this is primarily because of the issue of unemployment and migration. He said that the youth between 20 and 30 years are forced to go out and endure a tough life.

"The youth between 20 and 30 years, who are facing a bit of unemployment. Not a bit, I mean he is facing a lot of difficulties due to unemployment. They are forced to go out, enduring the tough life there. That is definitely a big factor in Bihar. You can call him Genji, you can call him a youth, you can call him a millennial. This is the terminology," he said.

Congress not a factor in polls

The Jan Suraaj founder believed that Congress is not a factor in the election and has "no presence" other than in Seemanchal. In Seemanchal, he thinks the Muslims are “more tilted towards Congress than RJD.” He noted that since Gandhi is the leader of the opposition, the media covers them, but from the point of view of Bihar, they have no presence.

“There is no discussion of Congress. What is Congress doing? Congress has little effect,” Kishor said.

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11.