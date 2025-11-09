'From Bihar to Italy': Amit Shah takes 'infiltrator' dig at Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' claims

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a direct attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's “vote chori” charges, claiming that he is talking about the issue because “names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voter list”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi.(ANI/PTI)

He also said that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha could take out a yatra from Bihar to Italy, but the centre wouldn't budge, in an apparent dig at Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’.

"Rahul Gandhi is talking about 'vote chori' because the names of infiltrators have been deleted from the voters' list. He can take out yatra from Bihar to Italy, but we won't allow infiltrators to remain here," Shah said in a poll rally in Arwal.

Shah also bristled at Gandhi's charge and asked, "If he thinks there is 'vote chori', why does he not lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission?".

Referring to the CPI(ML) Liberation, which has aligned with the INDIA bloc, the home minister said, "Under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership, we have been able to weed out the menace of Naxalism. But if even a little chance is given to these red flag wallahs, the state will again be in throes of the Left insurgency that Bihar had suffered in the past".

The campaign for the final phase of the Bihar polls concludes on Sunday, with voting scheduled for Tuesday, November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Rahul Gandhi's vote chori claims

Rahul Gandhi has alleged several times during the ongoing Bihar assembly election that votes are "being stolen" to help the BJP win several polls.

On Wednesday, he alleged "duplicate, fake and bulk” voting in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, which the BJP won. Making the claims, Rahul Gandhi also displayed a picture of a Brazilian model, who he claimed was wrongly included in the Haryana electoral roll 22 times under names like Seema, Sweety, and others.

Dubbed 'The H-Files', the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of India of "working at the behest of the ruling BJP to steal votes."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's "expose', BJP leaders have accused Gandhi of trying to distract the nation from "serious issues" right before the Bihar elections.