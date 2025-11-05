‘Congress would have swept Haryana’: Rahul Gandhi shares ‘H Files’ in latest charge at EC, BJP over ‘vote chori’ | Watch

“I want Gen-Z to take this seriously, because your future is being taken away from you,” he said at the press conference at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday, barely two days before voting begins in the Bihar election.

Alleging “duplicate, fake and bulk” voting in the Haryana assembly election of 2024 that the BJP won, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shared on November 5 what he claimed to be the next big set of proofs — dubbed “The H Files" — that the Election Commission is “working at the behest of the ruling BJP to steal votes”.

How EC responded EC officials responded just as the press conference was underway, saying there have been zero appeals against electoral rolls in Haryana. “What were the agents of Congress doing at the polling stations? They are supposed to object if the elector has already voted or if the polling agents doubt the identity of the elector," said an EC official familiar with the matter.

The EC also asked Gandhi to thus clarify his stand on the Special Electoral Revision of voter rolls, which he has been opposing saying the EC is being selective in removing voters. “Is Rahul Gandhi now supporting the SIR which removes duplicate, dead and shifted voters along with verification of citizenship, or he is opposing?” said an official.

Latest in series of ‘vote chori’ charges Rahul Gandhi earlier held two press conferences on these lines — the first one in August that spoke about voter additions in some Lok Sabha and assembly segments, for instance in Bengaluru in Karnataka, and the second one about a month later that alleged a “massive voter deletion scam”. He had promised more proof, calling it the impending “hydrogen bomb”.

In his September presentation , he stopped short of dropping the promised “hydrogen bomb” of evidence on “vote chori”, saying preparations were underway for that.

Rahul Gandhi also gave a one-week deadline to chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to respond to his allegations, but the EC has since rejected his assertions. Earlier, the EC had challenged Gandhi to submit his claims with evidence as a sworn affidavit, to which he had retorted that he had only used EC's own data and already taken an oath to the Constitution.

Gandhi, along with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc members, also carried out a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, during which he made barbed attacks on the BJP, castigating the BJP and its parent body RSS, and saying that “forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India”.

The 16-day “rights march” protested alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar in particular. Since then, the EC has started SIR in 12 more states and UTs.

Gandhi termed “vote chori” also a “theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy” by extension.