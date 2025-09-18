‘Someone’ plotting deletion of votes: Rahul Gandhi drops fresh explosives at press conference

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed he had uncovered a massive voter deletion scam targeting millions across India, but stopped short of dropping the promised “hydrogen bomb” of evidence over “vote chori” (theft) allegations, saying preparations were underway for that. File photo of LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference, at AICC HQ, in Delhi, on August 7(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

Rahul Gandhi said in his much-publicised press conference on Thursday that "some" group of people have been targeting millions of voters for deletion across India. Rahul Gandhi went on to explain how the mass deletion of voters is being attempted, saying he has found 100 per cent proof of it.

“Not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent proof,” Rahul Gandhi said but later added that the hydrogen bomb was yet to come.

-Rahul Gandhi cited example of Aland constituency in Karnataka to claim that someone tried to delete 6,018 votes. “We don't know the number total number of votes that were deleted in Aland… It is much higher than 6,018. But somebody got caught. And it was caught like most crimes by a coincidence,” Rahul Gandhi alleged.

-Alleging that these deletion attempts were specifically targetting booths where the Congress party was winning, Rahul Gandhi cited an example of a Lady called ‘Godabai’. Rahul Gandhi claimed someone created fake logins in the name of Godabai, attempted to delete 12 voters. “Godabai has no idea,” Rahul Gandhi said.

-Sharing cellphone numbers used to delete voters, Rahul Gandhi said the numbers were not from Karnataka but from different states. As Rahul Gandhi made the claims, slides of "evidence" played on a screen in the background. "The question is, whose numbers are these and how were they operated, who generated the OTPs?" Rahul Gandhi said.

-Citing “Example 2”, Rahul Gandhi shared a gentleman called Suryakant “apparently deleted 12 voters in 14 minutes.” "Babita Choudhari is one of the votes that he is supposed to have deleted," Rahul Gandhi said and made both Suryakant and Babita Choudhary come to the stage.

-Sharing another example of a person called Nagaraj, Rahul Gandhi showed in the presentation how two form were filled within 38 seconds at 4:07 am, calling it "humanly impossible". Please try and fill these forms and see how long it takes you… and I ask the youth of India, you'll see the answer to these questions," Rahul Gandhi said.

-"Someone" ran an automated programme that ensured the first voter of the booth was the applicant, Rahul Gandhi alleged further in the press conference, adding that cellphones from outside the state were used in the operation done in a "centralised manner". It was done at a call centre level, it was a planned operation, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

-Come to why he was making such a direct accusation about chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Karnataka CID has sent as many as 18 reminder letters to the Election Commission over the last year and a half, the last one dated September 2025, seeking information linked to the alleged voter deletion scam, the Congress leader claims.” Despite repeated appeals, officials say no substantive response has come from the poll body, he added.

-The correspondence began in February 2023, followed by further reminders in March 2023, August 2023 and January 2024. Since then, the investigation has effectively stalled, with the EC not sharing the data sought by investigators, Rahul Gandhi said during the interaction. "The chief election commissioner of India is protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy. Karnataka CID has written to the EC 18 times in 18 months for information on this (voter deletion), but they are not giving the information," Rahul Gandhi said.

This is the second press conference in the “vote chori” allegation series of Rahul Gandhi, who in the first presser on August 7 accused the Election Commission (EC) of colluding with the BJP to enable vote theft, claiming the EC was part of a systemic manipulation.

In the August 7 press conference, Rahul Gandhi had said that after six months of study by a 40‑person team, Congress had uncovered large‑scale irregularities in the electoral rolls of the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka, part of Bengaluru Central.

Rahul Gandhi alleged over 1,00,000 bogus voter entries in that constituency. as well as other anomalies like thousands of fake voters, unusual father names, house numbers, destruction of CCTV footage, and refusal by the EC to share voter-related data.

He had claimed that these irregularities were not limited to Karnataka, but that elections in Maharashtra and Haryana too were stolen via similar methods.