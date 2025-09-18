Rahul Gandhi's big attack on Chief Election Commissioner: 'Gyanesh Kumar is protecting vote chors'

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress leader on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of siding with forces undermining Indian democracy and shielding those allegedly involved in vote theft. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference(PTI file)

“This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged. I am going to make a strong claim about CEC Gyanesh Kumar. I am going to show the people of India proof that is black and white and absolutely clear that the EC of India is protecting those who have destroyed Indian democracy. I am also going to show you the method by which votes are being added and deleted and how that's done,” Rahul Gandhi claimed at a press interaction, escalating the Opposition’s ongoing criticism of the Election Commission.

“Gyanesh Kumar ji vote-choro ki raksha kar rahe hai. This is black and white evidence. There is no confusion in this,” alleged the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

When asked how Gyanesh Kumar is benefiting from all this, Rahul Ganhi replied, “Frankly, what I am doing here is not my job. My work is to participate in a democratic process, the task of protecting India's democracy is that of the country's institutions. But because they are not doing it, I am having to. When we finish all our presentations, there will be no doubt in your minds that state after state, there has been vote chori in elections.”

The Congress MP added that the party has started getting help from within the election commisson. “We are getting information from inside the EC. This won't stop. People of India will not accept this (vote chori),” he claimed.