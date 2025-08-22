IAS Association slams trolling of CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s family over 'vote chori' claims

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association on Friday condemned the online trolling of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s family, after opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, levelled allegations of “vote chori” or “vote theft” against the poll panel. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.(PTI file)

“The IAS Association notes with concern that unwarranted criticism has been directed against the family members of the Chief Election Commissioner, who also happen to be well reputed civil servants,” the association said in a post on X.

“The IAS Association strongly deprecates such personal attacks unconnected with the discharge of official duties. We stand for the dignity and integrity in public service,” it added.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s family, particularly his daughters, has been targeted on social media platforms in recent days. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, retired as secretary in the ministry of cooperation in January 2024 before being appointed election commissioner in March. He assumed charge as CEC in February this year.

A political controversy row erupted after leader of of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged irregularities in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and in a constituency in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress MP claimed the Election Commission was engaged in “vote theft” to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several opposition parties have backed his charge, though both the poll panel and Kumar have denied any wrongdoing.

At a press conference on Sunday, Kumar hit back, saying Gandhi should either submit an affidavit to prove his allegations or apologise.