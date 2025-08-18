'CEC is the biggest enemy of poll panel': Oppn hits out at Gyanesh Kumar | Updates

The opposition INDIA bloc has responded to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission amid the vote theft and Bihar SIR row. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, opposition leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, TMC and others have once again questioned the Election Commission and its proceedings. Congress president, Malikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, party MP Ramji Lal Suman, TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, and others, INDIA bloc leaders protest over the alleged voter fraud and SIR issues, at Parliament (ANI)

On Sunday, CEC Gyanesh Kumar led a press conference by the polling body to address the vote theft allegations raised by the opposition. During the press conference, the CEC hit out at the opposition and accused the parties spreading misinformation and lies.

"When politics is being done by targeting the voters of India by keeping a gun on the shoulder of the Election Commission, today the Election Commission wants to make it clear to everyone that it fearlessly stood like a rock with all the voters of all sections and all religions including the poor, rich, elderly, women, youth without any discrimination,” said Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition hits out at EC, CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Top points

Speaking at the conference at New Delhi's Constitution Club, Gaurav Gogoi accused the Election Commission of being "in hands of officers who are taking sides". The Congress leader further alleged that the poll body was not probing any charges made by Opposition.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also accused the Election Commission of dereliction of duty.

Speaking at the press conference, the TMC MP said the issue of duplicate EPIC voter cards was raised by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, but has not resolved yet. Moitra further called for action against "past ECs for fraudulent voter lists" and to "dissolve the Lok Sabha immediately".

As the opposition continues to allege vote theft, the INDIA bloc is expected to bring forth an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition also reiterated its concerns regarding the special intensive revision of the voter list in Bihar. During the conference on Sunday, the CEC said that the Election Commission will ensure the SIR exercise in Bihar is "successful".

However, the opposition has alleged the SIR exercise is a conspiracy and is being carried out in a haste.

Why is ruling party not allowing discussion in Parliament on the "haste" in conducting SIR?" asked DMK's Tiruchi Siva at the press conference, citing to the several adjournments of the parliament during the monsoon session due to opposition ruckus over the Bihar SIR.

CPM's John Brittas also hit out at Gyanesh Kumar and said that he was "forfeited his right to remain the CEC".

"Seems CEC has declared war on opposition parties and the Election Commission has become B-team of the government," Brittas said further.

This is a developing story…