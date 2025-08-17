'Should be jailed...': TMC's Mahua Moitra slams CEC over '22 lakh dead voters' remark

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has hit out at the Election Commission of India on Sunday regarding the 22 lakh dead voters in Bihar. Taking to social media platform X, the Lok Sabha MP referred to the press conference held by CEC Gyanesh Kumar as "completely ludicrous." Moitra stated that revisions have been held in Bihar every single list and questioned why these "Dead voters" had not been verified and removed from the list.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a three-minute video on X, the TMC MP pointed out two erogenous claims made by the CEC during Sunday's press conference.

During the press conference, CEC Kumar stated that the 22 lakh dead voters in Bihar “did not die in the past six months but over past several years.”

In response to this, Moitra stated that revisions have been held in Bihar every single list and questioned why these "dead voters" had not been verified and removed from the list.

"The last revision was as late as April 2025. In which case, the entire Election Commission, the current CEC and every commissioner before you, action should be taken against all of them for dereliction of duty and for subverting fair elections," said Moitra.

Also Read | 'CCTV video of mothers, sisters…': EC cites voter privacy for not sharing data after Rahul Gandhi's ‘chori’ charge

"If under your watch, dead voters were not corrected and every continues revision over the past several year was done incorrectly, then who is to blame?" she questioned further.

"Do you think the average IQ of all of us is the same as that of the average BJP cadre?" Moitra added further.

The second claim Moitra highlighted was that the opposition is spreading lies. Earlier today, the CEC called out the opposition for their "vote chori" allegations and asked them to file "Claim and Objections" for the draft voter rolls.

"Till we went to court and the Supreme Court said 'please make these names public, we do not even know who these 65 lakh voters who have been deleted are'. If the people, if we don't even know who these 65 lakh voters are, how are we supposed to file claims and objections?" the TMC MP questioned.

The TMC MP further urged the EC to stop with the "lies and misinformation" and to "Stop being a puppet in the hands of the BJP."