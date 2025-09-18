Proof on stage, ‘H-bomb’ held back, deadline to CEC: 5 takeaways from Rahul Gandhi ‘vote chori’ presser 2.0

In his second explosive press conference on his allegations of vote chori or theft, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that millions of voters across India have been targeted for deletion in a centrally coordinated scam – but stopped short of releasing what he earlier promised would be a “hydrogen bomb” of evidence. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in Delhi, Thursday(PTI)

Instead, Rahul Gandhi said his team was still preparing to drop that bomb and that everything presented so far was “100 per cent bulletproof proof”.

“Not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent proof,” Gandhi said while starting the press conference and concluded it by saying that the hydrogen bomb is coming. "Preparations are underway.”

Key takeaways from Rahul Gandhi’s press conference

1. Voter deletion attempts in Congress-strong booths

Rahul Gandhi alleged that voter deletions are not random, but specifically target booths where Congress leads. In Aland constituency of Karnataka, he claimed there was an attempt to delete 6,018 votes, likely a fraction of the actual number. He cited the case of a woman named Godabai, whose name was allegedly used to create fake logins to delete 12 voters – without her knowledge.

2. Fake logins, suspicious numbers and automated tools

Rahul Gandhi presented slides claiming to show fake logins and mobile numbers from outside Karnataka used in the deletion process. He cited a person named Suryakant, who allegedly deleted 12 voters in 14 minutes – and brought both him and one of the “deleted” voters, Babita Choudhari, on stage.

Another example: A man named Nagaraj allegedly filled two deletion forms in just 38 seconds at 4:07 am, which Rahul Gandhi called "humanly impossible".

3. Centralised, call centre-style operation

Rahul Gandhi alleged that a centralised software-based operation, possibly run out of a call centre, is behind the voter deletions.

The same mobile number was allegedly used to file applications in multiple states.

The system was built to manipulate both voter deletions and additions, he said.

4. EC ignored 18 letters from Karnataka CID

Rahul Gandhi directly accused chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those behind the scam.

He claimed that Karnataka CID wrote 18 letters over 18 months seeking information related to the voter deletion scam – but the Election Commission never responded meaningfully.

The most recent reminder was sent in September 2025, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Rahul Gandhi accused the CEC of protecting the people destroying and attacking the constitution and gave him a one-week deadline for releasing evidence to Karnataka CID.

5. Fake additions in Maharashtra

Rahul Gandhi also claimed fake voter additions in Rajura Assembly of Maharashtra – including bizarre entries like:

Voter name: ‘YUH UQJJW’

Address: ‘Sasti, Sasti’

He said the same pattern was found in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

6. One-Week deadline for EC; poll body responds

Rahul Gandhi demanded that the Election Commission of India release data on the mobile numbers and OTPs used in the scam within a week, or it would prove the CEC is “actively protecting the vote chors (thieves).”

The Election Commission of India (EC) responded shortly after Rahul Gandhi's presser on Thursday and dismissed as “incorrect and baseless” his allegations that chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was shielding those involved in voter deletion scams. Read more EC response here

What about the 'Hydrogen bomb'?

While heavily publicised as the “big reveal”, Rahul Gandhi admitted the real bombshell is still coming. Thursday’s press conference, he said, was part of the build-up, backed by irrefutable data.

Before the presser, the social media pages of Congress had publicised it as a “special gift for Modi”.

In his August 7 press conference, Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He alleged 1 lakh bogus entries in the Mahadevapura constituency in Karnataka and cited data irregularities like fake names, invalid addresses, altered CCTV footage, and stonewalling by the EC.