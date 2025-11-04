Bihar election LIVE: Poll arena heats up with BJP, Congress heavyweights on ground; voting for Phase 1 on Nov 6

Live

Bihar election 2025 LIVE: With the final day of the campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ahead, political heavyweights from both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan are set to hold rallies in the state. These include union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, RJD leader and Opposition's CM face Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and campaigners from AIMIM, an Shakti Janata Dal, and Jan Suraaj Party will also address rallies in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with women workers of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative. In a post on social media platform X, Modi said he would hold the interaction at 3.30 pm. “Women's power in Bihar is working with extraordinary energy and commitment to ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA in the assembly elections,” Modi said in the post in Hindi. On Monday, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi addressed rallies in the poll-bound state. While PM Modi alleged that Congress had been forced to declare RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Opposition's Bihar CM face, union minister Shah said the India Bloc would be “wiped out” on November 14. Congress chief Kharge, on the other hand, highlighted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's absence at PM Modi's rallies, reiterated the claim that the BJP would not make him the chief minister again. Meanwhile, Priyanka said that under the NDA, “Bihar does not have any voice.” She further claimed that even the Bihar CM does not “have say in key decisions.” NDA and Mahagathbandhan manifestos The incumbent NDA's manifesto or ‘Sankalp Patra’ focuses on creating 10 million jobs, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and women empowerment. It pledges ₹10 lakh financial assistance to Extremely Backward Classes, and ₹2,000 monthly to Scheduled Caste students enrolled in higher education, as well as MSP guarantee for farmers. The INDIA bloc, which is banking on the anti-incumbency factor, has promised to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state in its ‘Tejashwi Pratigya Pran’. It has promised women financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years and promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold. Bihar election key dates 📌 First phase polling date: November 6 (Thursday) 📌Second phase polling date: November 11 (Tuesday) 📌 Counting of votes: November 14 (Friday) ...Read More

