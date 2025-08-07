Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says ‘voters are not Congress property’

BJP’s Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was “stolen” in the constituency, slamming the charge as an “insult to the people of Bengaluru,” especially to the “thousands of Hindus who voted for the BJP.” BJP leader PC Mohan.(X)

Responding to Rahul’s claim that 1,00,250 votes were “stolen” in Mahadevapura assembly segment, Mohan accused the Congress leader of selective outrage and called out what he described as “hypocrisy and entitlement.”

“Rahul Gandhi is alleging vote theft in Mahadevapura, a Hindu-majority seat, not in Shivajinagar, a minority-dominated area. So when Hindus vote for the BJP, it’s labelled fraud. But when minorities vote for Congress, it’s called secularism,” Mohan said in a sharply worded statement.

The BJP MP said his party did not manipulate the polls but earned the people’s mandate by standing against dynasty politics, appeasement, and entitlement. “The problem is not fraud, the problem is the verdict. The voter is supreme. Rahul Gandhi must accept the mandate,” he said.

Mohan also accused Gandhi of implying that minority-dominated seats are the natural property of the Congress. “This won’t work anymore. The Congress must stop assuming ownership over any segment of the electorate. Bengaluru has voted decisively,” he said.

Gandhi, during a press conference earlier in the day, alleged serious voter fraud in Mahadevapura, one of the eight assembly segments in Bengaluru Central, citing fake voter registrations, use of Form 6 for bulk entries, and duplicate entries across states. He also showed records of 68 voters allegedly registered at a beer bar address.

Mohan, who defeated Congress candidate Mansoor Ali Khan by 32,707 votes in the Lok Sabha election, said the result reflected Bengaluru’s rejection of Congress-style politics, not any wrongdoing. The margin was just 2.58% in a seat where over 13 lakh votes were polled.

“The Congress must reflect on why it failed to win Bengaluru Central instead of crying foul after every loss,” Mohan said.