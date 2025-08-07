Rahul Gandhi claims Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat ‘example of vote chori’ in 2024 polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's massive claim in Delhi on Thursday — that the Election Commission “colluded with the BJP to steal elections” — had a central example. He said the Lok Sabha seat of Bangalore Central, which the Congress lost to the BJP by margin of less than 3 percentage points, had instance of “fake voters” and “duplicate voting”. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a detailed presentation to back his claims of EC-BJP collusion. (PTI File)

The EC and the BJP had not yet reacted when this report was filed at 2.30 pm, August 7.

As part of a detailed presentation to back his claims of large-scale theft or “vote chori”, he said that in Karnataka the Congress was expecting to win 16 of the 28 seats, but won only nine. The loss in Bangalore Central raised suspicion, in particular, he said.

The party lost the seat by 32,707 votes, which was thin when one sees that seat had over 13 lakh votes cast. The winner, BJP's PC Mohan, and the Congress candidate, Mansoor Ali Khan, both got over 6 lakh votes each. The margin separating them was just 2.58% of the votes.

Rahul Gandhi pointed towards one of the eight assembly seats that are part of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahdevapura, from where the BJP got a lead of over 1 lakh votes, offset the Congress gains from all other segments, he noted. “It's a huge imbalance,” he said.

He alleged, “We found that 1,00,250 votes were stolen in Mahadevapura,” citing instances of alleged duplicate voters and misuse of Form 6 that is used for new enrolments. He claimed there were fake addresses or bulk numbers of voters at one address, and invalid photos too.

He showed voter rolls and what he claimed was an instance of a man being registered at four different polling booths. He said there were hundreds of such cases. In another example, he showed the rolls and claimed, a man was registered twice in Bangalore Central in Karnataka, and also in Maharashtra in Uttar Pradesh.