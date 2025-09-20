Deletion from voter list follows due process: EC refutes AAP’s ‘vote chori’ claim

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday reiterated to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that every deletion from the voter rolls follows due process, with notices issued and an opportunity for objection and hearing. The Election Commission's statement, citied a 76-page reply sent to then Delhi chief minister Atishi on January 13, (FILE)

The statement, citing a 76-page reply sent to then Delhi chief minister Atishi on January 13, came hours after Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the poll body of ignoring “vote chori,” a charge that he claimed party leader Arvind Kejriwal had raised months before Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.

Posting on X, ECI shared its earlier reply and said: “With reference to the PC held by Saurabh Bhardwaj today, it is stated that the ECI sent a detailed reply of 76 pages consisting of seven annexures, including reports of CEO/DEO, on 13.01.2025 to Ms Atishi.”

The commission noted Atishi had written on January 5 and 9 regarding alleged irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly constituency rolls.

The poll body said Atishi, Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh had personally met the commission to submit their grievances. The Delhi chief electoral officer was asked to investigate, and on January 10 submitted a report with district election officer findings, EC said. “It has been mentioned that all actions taken by the election machinery are in adherence to the RP Act, 1950, rules made thereunder and relevant ECI instructions,” the reply stated.

Reiterating its position, EC said: “The inclusive, healthy, pure and transparently prepared electoral roll is the foundation of free, fair and credible election… In case of deletion, notice is issued and opportunity to electors for filing an objection and hearing is given.” It also pointed to public availability of manuals, SOPs and FAQs to allow voters and parties to monitor entries and raise objections before polls.

At a press conference Thursday, Bhardwaj alleged that 42,000 names were deleted in one instance and another 6,100 later, with only 84 people applying for deletions of 4,000 votes. He alleged many “fake” applications were created -- some individuals allegedly seeking deletion of over 100 votes -- yet denied involvement when confronted. “Still, the EC showed no interest in investigating,” he said.