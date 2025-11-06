BJP calls Rahul Gandhi presser 'laughable', Cong counters with 'chup baith' as barbs fly

As Bihar goes to the polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress continue to go head-to-head over Rahul Gandhi's fresh presser in which he leveled more allegations of 'vote chori' in Haryana. Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged "duplicate, fake and bulk” voting in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, which the BJP won. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

In its latest jibe, the BJP has labelled Gandhi's reveal as “laughable.”

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged "duplicate, fake and bulk” voting in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, which the BJP won. Making the claims, Rahul Gandhi also displayed a picture of who he claimed was a Brazilian model wrongly included in Haryana electoral roll 22 times under names like Seema, Sweety.

Dubbed 'The H-Files', the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of India of "working at the behest of the ruling BJP to steal votes."

BJP and Congress spar over Rahul presser Responding to Rahul Gandhi's "expose', BJP leaders have accused Gandhi of trying to distract the nation from "serious issues" right before the Bihar elections.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also took a swipe at Gandhi and his alliance partner in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav.

"To the one who thinks of himself as 'nayak', I want to say that the one who rules the hearts of people of Bihar as 'Jan-nayak' will rule the state. Those who indulged in corruption and looted the public's money, as 'khalnayak', will go to jail, and 'nalayak' who wants to mislead people will go and holiday abroad," the Delhi leader said.

CM Gupta's remarks as a reference to union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju's jibe at Gandhi as part of the BJP's response to the Haryana vote theft charge.

"During elections, he (Gandhi) goes abroad. During Parliament sessions, he secretly visits places like Cambodia and Thailand. Now, during the Bihar elections, he went to Colombia. When he goes abroad, he brings back certain ideas, gives them to his team and they prepare these baseless narratives, wasting everyone’s time. Politicians should talk about serious issues, not indulge in such futile issues," said Rijiju.

BJP's ‘laughable’ jibe gets ‘chup baith’ retort BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also took to X to slam the Congress leader for his Haryana allegations.

"It’s a sinister attempt to erode public faith in our democratic institutions, from the Election Commission of India to the Supreme Court, both of which have repeatedly dismissed such baseless allegations with contempt," wrote Malviya on X.

However, the BJP IT cell head's tweet was met with a sharp four-word rebuttal from Congress member Supriya Shrinate, asking Malviya to go and “sit down.”