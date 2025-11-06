Internet finds ‘Brazilian model’ in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Seema, Sweety’ claim. She reacts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim of “vote chori” in Haryana on Wednesday took an unexpected turn to Brazil. The Leader of Opposition showed a photo of a woman he claimed was a Brazilian model and said it was “used 22 times” in Haryana’s voter rolls, under names like Seema, Sweety and Saraswati. Brazilian model Larissa stunned after Rahul Gandhi says her picture used in Haryana voter rolls (Screengrab from 'X')

Rahul Gandhi's mention of the Brazilian model prompted massive search about her on the internet.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names,” the Congress leader asked in the presser titled ‘H Files’ on Thursday.

At the presser, Gandhi said the image was “proof” of large-scale electoral fraud that, according to him, cost Congress victory in the 2024 Haryana assembly election.

Calling it part of a “centralised operation” to manipulate results, the Congress leader said the photo appeared multiple times in the voter lists of the Rai assembly constituency.

Rahul Gandhi also mentioned that the same image could be traced online to “Matheus Ferrero”.

An independent Google search, shows that Ferrero is a Brazilian photographer whose work, including portraits and fashion images, can be easily found on Unsplash.

The Brazilian model’s shocked reaction But hours later, a woman claiming to be the one whose picture was used, appeared online in a video reacting to the situation. She claimed that the picture being shown in Gandhi's presser is of her when she was “about 20-years-old.”

A reverse image search identified the woman in the clip as Larissa Nery. She later reposted screenshots showing her video being circulated on ‘X’ to her Instagram story.