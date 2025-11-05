Who is Matheus Ferrero, photographer behind Brazilian model's photo in Rahul's Haryana presser

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the model’s repeated appearance in voter rolls was part of a “centralised operation” to manipulate the 2024 assembly election results in the state.

He alleged that the image appeared in the voter rolls of at least 10 booths in the constituency.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that a photograph of a Brazilian model was used 22 times in the electoral rolls of Haryana's Rai assembly constituency.

“Who is this lady? What is her name? Where does she come from? But she votes 22 times in Haryana, at 10 different booths, and has multiple names: Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vilma... But turns out she is actually a Brazilian model,” Gandhi alleged during the press conference.

Also Read | BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi's 'H files' presser: 'Italian' woman's vote in India, 'atom bomb'

Citing electoral list data, Gandhi claimed that 25 lakh entries were fake and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to make the party win.

“In one instance, a single photo was used for 223 votes,” he alleged, while holding up the example of the Brazilian model’s stock image as evidence.

Also Read | ‘Is he supporting or opposing SIR?’ EC on Rahul's 'H Bomb' on Haryana polls

Gandhi added that the picture belonged to a Brazilian model and pointed to the name “Matheus Ferrero” printed with the image.

Who is Matheus Ferrero? An independent online search revealed that Matheus Ferrero is a photographer based in Brazil.

According to his Unsplash page, Ferrero is based in Brazil's Belo Horizonte city. His portfolio showcases a diverse range of photography styles, including portraits, fashion, and products.

The identity of the model whose picture was used in the electoral rolls remains unknown.