‘Is he supporting or opposing SIR?’ EC counters Rahul's 'H Bomb' on Haryana polls

Rahul claimed that 25 lakh votes during the Haryana polls were “fake”, while showing the photo of a woman he said is registered across multiple booths with the same photo. Showing her photo, Rahul said the woman is a Brazilian model, who is registered as a voter using her stock photo.

Speaking about the Haryana Assembly elections in 2024, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared what he dubbed as the “H Files”, claiming they were the next set of “proofs” on duplicate or “fake” voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's latest charge against the Election Commission and the BJP regarding vote theft in Haryana are unfounded, and no appeals had been raised by the party ahead of the elections, EC sources said Wednesday.

Countering Rahul's allegations, the poll body questioned whether Rahul was supporting the special intensive revision of voter rolls “which removes duplicate, dead and shifted voters along with verification of citizenship” or opposing it.

The EC sources further said that there had been zero appeals by the Congress against electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana.

The poll body also asked why the Congress polling agents had not objected to these during the voting. “What were the polling agents of INC doing in the polling stations ? They are supposed to object if the elector has already voted or if the polling agents doubt the identityoftheelector,” the EC said.

It added that at present, only 22 election petitions were pending in the high court as against 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.

EC in ‘partnership’ with PM, HM, claims Rahul Meanwhile, Rahul during the press conference Wednesday, alleged that the EC was “in partnership” with the Prime Minister and union home minister to “destroy democracy”.

The Congress leader alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen through 5.21 lakh “duplicate" voters, 93,174 invalid voters, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

Rahul said that Haryana has around 2 crore eligible voters, with the total margin of victory for the BJP in the state in 2024 being 22,000. “This (data) means one in eight voters in Haryana are fake, that is 12.5%,” Rahul alleged.

Rahul has already held two press conference earlier – one in August regarding voter additions in some Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, and another around a month later claiming a ““massive voter deletion scam”.