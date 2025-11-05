BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi's 'H files' presser: 'Italian' woman's vote in India, 'atom bomb'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference on the alleged “vote chori” in Haryana drew sharp reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju advising the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha to discuss “serious issues.” New Delhi: LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI11_05_2025_000155B) (PTI)

Rijiju brought up Minta Devi, a woman whose photograph Gandhi had used in a previous press conference. The union minister said that Minta Devi had ‘scolded’ Congress for that act.

“It clearly shows there is nothing left for him in Bihar, so to divert attention, he is now bringing up the issue of Haryana. He has also made a presentation about irrelevant matters. I don’t want to go into that because it was all fake. He even mentioned the name of a foreign woman,” Rijiju in a press conference.

“During elections, he goes abroad; during Parliament sessions, he secretly visits places like Cambodia and Thailand. Now, during the Bihar elections, he went to Colombia. So, when he goes abroad, he brings back certain ideas from there, gives them to his team, and they prepare these baseless narratives, wasting everyone’s time. Politicians should talk about serious issues, not indulge in such futile matters. This is my first suggestion to him,” he added.

Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi “is in collusion with anti-India forces” and said that the “games he is playing will never succeed”.

BJP's Radhika Khera also countered Gandhi's ‘Brazilian model’ charge with a jibe on voting by an “Italian woman”, apparently referring to his mother Sonia Gandhi.

“A vote was also cast in Hindustan by an 'Italian' woman. Do you know her name??” she wrote in Hindi on X.