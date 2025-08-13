Minta Devi, who featured on Congress t-shirts, blasts Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi: 'Who gave them the right?'

The name and picture of Minta Devi, a Bihar resident, took centre stage on Tuesday as the Congress protested against alleged fake voters list, demanding accountability from the Election Commission of India. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi (ANI)

Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, were seen wearing t-shirts with Minta Devi's picture and name in the front, and '124 Not Out' written at the back. The leaders had alleged that the woman was registered as a 124-year-old voter, nine years older than the oldest person in the world.

Hours after these protests rocked the Parliament premises, Minta Devi, the woman in question, fumed at the Congress leaders, questioning who “gave them the right” to wear t-shirts featuring her picture.

"Who are they (Opposition MPs) to me? Who is Priyanka Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi to me? Who gave them the right to wear t-shirts featuring me?" Minta Devi said in a conversation with news agency ANI.

However, she also said that there were discrepancies in her details in the voters list, and demanded that corrections be made. She said her date of birth, as per her Aadhar card, is July 15, 1990, and slammed her registration as a 124-year-old.

"Whoever entered the details, did they do so with their eyes closed?...If I am 124-years-old in the eyes of Govt, why are they not giving me old age pension?" she asked.

Further lashing out at the Congress's protests, Minta Devi said, "Why are they becoming my well-wisher over my age?...This should not be done, I do not want this...I want my details to be corrected..."

Minta Devi is a woman from Bihar's Siwan district, and was one of the voters to be featured in Rahul Gandhi's presentation on the alleged voter fraud. He had claimed that she was registered as 124-year-old in the poll panel's draft voter list that was recently released.

Others who took part in the protest at the Parliament premises on Tuesday were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule and several others protested in front of Parliament's Makar Dwar.