'124 not out': Why INDIA bloc MPs protested wearing this slogan on T-shirts, and who's ‘Minta Devi’

The MPs of the INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday protested at the Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar. Several MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were seen wearing white T-shirts that carried the words “124 NOT OUT”. Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with party MPs Sonia Gandhi, K Suresh and other INDIA bloc members during a protest in Parliament on Aug. 12, 2025.(PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's TR Baalu, and NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, among others, took part in the protest. Their banners read "Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight". Another banner carried by the protesting MPs read "SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging", PTI reported.

The opposition has been alleging that the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" ahead of the Bihar assembly elections due later this year. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

Why MPs wore “124 NOT OUT” t-shirts

The INDIA bloc MPs wore white T-shirts with the name “Minta Devi”, who, according to them, is 124 years old and a first-time voter in Bihar according to the voter roll.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore told reporters that the voter list in Bihar carries Devi's name as a first-time voter and accused the Election Commission of India of being “a department of the BJP”.

"We want a discussion on such issues. How EC has become a party to the BJP. The voter list is full of such fraud," Tagore said while participating in the protest.

The EC had not immediately reacted to the specific charge.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also referred to Minta Devi's name and claimed that there are several examples of such cases in the Election Commission's voter list from Bihar. “There are unlimited cases like that. Abhi picture baki hai (The story is still unfolding),” he said.