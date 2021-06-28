Beat thalis to protest fuel price rise, Congress tells workers

New Delhi: Months after criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging people to beat thali (plate) and other utensils to appreciate healthcare and frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19, the Congress has asked its workers to do the same, albeit for a different reason.

A letter from Congress general secretary KC Venugopal to all state units has asked party workers and activists to beat thalis and other utensils for highlighting the burden of households in the wake of the surging fuel prices.

“In the protest programme, the potential impact of petrol price hike and the prise rise of essential commodities on public, especially on households can be highlighted by beating ‘thalis’ and other utensils,” the internal letter, dated June 26, said.

The Congress has planned an elaborate programme to protest against the runaway hike in fuel prices and inflationary pressure on essential commodities from July 7 to 17. The latest letter from Venugopal, seen by HT, comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting on June 24 that discussed issues such as price rise and slow pace of vaccination, and also drew the action plan for the first major protest since Covid-19 swept the subcontinent.

The protests would also include bicycle yatras, in which participants have been asked to travel at least 5 km. The letter also asked participants to organise signature campaigns at petrol pumps demanding fuel price cut.

The party has fixed a target of reaching 300 million households during its Covid outreach programme, which will run for 30 days. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has also asked state units to “identify 5 urban/semi urban target groups and 5 rural target groups” and assign 10 party workers per block. “One Covid warrior will visit minimum of 10 to 15 households per day in a period of 30 days and cover more than 200 households in a month,” the letter stated.

It also provides sample questions such as “was he/she the bread winner of the family?” or “what support do you need most (ration, job, education, financial support)?” and tells the workers to give acknowledgement slips to the families.

This outreach programme comes amid the party’s demand for compensation to families of Covid victims. The Congress has been also demanding direct financial support to poorest of the poor families to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.