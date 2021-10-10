'Because it's a Khan?': What politicians say on Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

The arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has become a political issue with the Nationalist Congress party accusing the Narcotics Control Bureau of irregularities. NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that people linked with the BJP were part of the operation. While the agency refuted all these allegations, Aryan Khan is in Arthur Road jail as his last bail plea was rejected. With more arrests being made by the NCB, the case is becoming bigger and several political leaders have commented on Aryan Khan's arrest, apart from Nawab Malik.

Kirit Somaiya

"I am not able to understand whether Mr Nawab Malik is a spokesperson of Thackeray-Pawar or drug cartel. Yesterday the NCB issued a clarification stating that 14 were taken into the custody of which only eight were found guilty," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said.

Nitesh Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane's son and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has questioned Nawab Malik's involvement in the case and dug up a Hindu-Muslim angle in it. "How come Nawab Malik is shouting by so much? Because it’s a KHAN!! N not a Sushant singh Rajput? Just because his name is KHAN he becomes a victim? N because Sushant was a Hindu he becomes a drug addict??" Rane tweeted.

Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury compared the action against Aryan Khan with that of the action against Lakhimpur Kheri violence-accused Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra. "The alacrity of arresting the son of Shah Rukh Khan who is allegedly a drug-addicted kid, was conspicuously absent in the case of arresting the son of Mr Ajay Mishra, MoS Home affairs. A few months back, Mrs Riya Chakroborty was detained and languished in jail, now the turn is for Aryan Khan. The equality of justice for all is enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution of India. Severe punishment to teenage khan for a venial offence should not be awarded," he said.

Manoj Jha

RJD leader Manoj Jha said Aryan Khan's arrest is getting exaggerated media coverage in comparison to the seizure of around 3,000 kg of drugs from Mundra port in Gujarat. "In the past days, 3000 kg of drugs were seized from the Mundra port. However, we did not hear much from the media about it as if the 3,000 kg heroin evaporated in the air. We can never forget the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Where on the one hand, media and government authorities were completely immersed over questions like who brought 10-15 grams of drugs, rather than the plethora of issues including the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

