'Because bigger engine failed...': Shashi Tharoor on Manipur horror

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the situation in Manipur shows what happens when a double-engine vehicle stops but the fault is not with the smaller engine as a double-engine vehicle will not stop just because of the failure of the smaller one. Blaming the bigger engine Centre for the situation, Tharoor tweeted, "The shocking incidents of gangrape, parading naked in Manipur took place because of the failure of the bigger engine." In 2022, BJP won an absolute manjority in Manipur and N Biren Singh became the chief minister for the second consecutive term.

Shashi Tharoor earlier said he is happy that PM Modi broke his silence on Manipur.(PTI / File photo)

The statement comes amid an acrimonious exchange between BJP leaders and the Opposition after a video of two women paraded naked in Manipur went viral. The nationwide outrage prompted the Manipur government to press into action and, so far, six accused have been arrested, though the FIR was filed a month ago. PM Modi expressed anguish and pain over the incident, while the opposition demanded PM Modi's statement on Manipur unrest in Parliament. The BJP, on the other hand, accused the Opposition of running away from a debate on Manipur.

Manipur ethnic violence, viral video, security tightened in Mizoram: 10 points

1. Protests are being held across the country after the video of two Kuki women paraded naked surfaced, 77 days after the incident took place.

2. Irom Sharmila who had been on hunger strike for 16 years demanding repeal of AFSPA in Manipur said the state government in Manipur has failed totally.

3. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal reached Imphal on Sunday and said she has sought time from Manipur Governor and chief minister.

4. The Congress said there will not be any movement towards peace in Manipur unless Biren Singh resigns.

5. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said Manipur sportspersons can come to his state for training which the BJP slammed and said the CM has suddenly woken up from sleep.

6. The fire of violence reached neighbouring Mizoram as many Meitei community families started fleeing the state amid the fresh unrest in Manipur.

7. According to reports, 78 Meitei people flew to Manipur on Sunday, 65 flew a day before, though it is not known whether they travelled for some work or out of fear. Another 41 Meitei people from Mizoram travelled to Assam by road.

8. Another incident of gangrape followed by murder in Manipur has come to the surface. This incident too took place on May 4. Here too, the victims belonged to the Kuki community.

9. The BJP accused the opposition of running away from debate on Manipur in Parliament as the opposition demanded PM Modi's statement in Parliament.

10. On the Manipur issue, the BJP raised question over Congress's silence in ‘similar incidents’ in Rajasthan, West Bengal.

