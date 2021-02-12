Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is like a sister-daughter, will not face any problem shooting in the state after Congress leaders issued threats to stop Kangana's shooting in the state unless she apologised for her tweets on farmers.

The actor is shooting for her upcoming film Dhakad in Betul's Sarni district. Before starting the shooting, the actor had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress leaders Manoj Arya and Chicholi block Congress committee president Nekram Yadav submitted a memorandum against Kangana in Betul saying Kangana would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni unless she apologises for her comments on the farmers' protest by Friday evening.





Kangana's tweets on farmers' protests drew action from the microblogging platform as her two tweeted have been deleted in the recent past. She has drawn flak for calling these protesting farmers terrorists.

But the actor will not face any problem shooting in the state, the home minister said. "I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendent of Police. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behen-beti Kangana. She won't face any problem," he said, as quoted by ANI.

Kangana too has reacted to the developments in Madhya Pradesh and said though she had no interest in "netagiri", the Congress will make a leader out of her.