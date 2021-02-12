'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is like a sister-daughter, will not face any problem shooting in the state after Congress leaders issued threats to stop Kangana's shooting in the state unless she apologised for her tweets on farmers.
The actor is shooting for her upcoming film Dhakad in Betul's Sarni district. Before starting the shooting, the actor had met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Congress leaders Manoj Arya and Chicholi block Congress committee president Nekram Yadav submitted a memorandum against Kangana in Betul saying Kangana would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni unless she apologises for her comments on the farmers' protest by Friday evening.
Kangana's tweets on farmers' protests drew action from the microblogging platform as her two tweeted have been deleted in the recent past. She has drawn flak for calling these protesting farmers terrorists.
But the actor will not face any problem shooting in the state, the home minister said. "I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendent of Police. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact behen-beti Kangana. She won't face any problem," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Kangana too has reacted to the developments in Madhya Pradesh and said though she had no interest in "netagiri", the Congress will make a leader out of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh under Lon Varratu campaign
- A state official claimed that the 'Lon Varratu' initiative aims to link surrendered cadres to some livelihood opportunities to help them earn a decent living and it has yielded very positive results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog envelops NW India; no major change in temperature likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu BJP functionary booked under Goondas act for repeated hate speech
- Kalyanaraman was also booked on Thursday in a different case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for a hate speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Children learn in makeshift pathshala amid farm laws stir
LIVE: US President Biden signs deals for 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses
India red-hot investment opportunity for its clean energy transition: John Kerry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Behen-Beti' Kangana won't face problem, says MP minister after Congress threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China surprises India with its speed, moves out 200+ tanks from Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23 cases filed under MP's new anti-conversion law in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drafting of law to curb stone-pelting in final stages: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani hits out at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, says he is spreading lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India fastest country to vaccinate over 7million against Covid-19: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre seeks action over violence against minorities in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress' Rahul Gandhi slams ‘intent, content’ of farm laws
- Gandhi also tweaked India’s once-ubiquitous family planning slogan to tell an obstreperous Lok Sabha: “This government is for ‘Hum do hamare do’.” He did not name anyone, but kept implying through the speech that the country was being run by, and for, four people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox