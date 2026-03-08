‘Bengal being targeted, no breach of protocol’: Mamata Banerjee reacts to 'insult to President' row

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday responded to the ongoing controversy over alleged insult to President Droupadi Murmu and said the state was being targeted ahead of the assembly elections. Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee continuing the 2nd day of sit-in dharna to protest against alleged arbitrary deletions in the post-SIR in Kolkata. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Responding to an ongoing row over the change of venue for a President's event near Siliguri, Mamata said there was no breach of protocol at Murmu's programme and that and said the responsibility of mismanagement at the function lay with its private organisers.

"There was no breach of protocol at President's programme in West Bengal on Saturday. The responsibility of mismanagement at President's programme in Bengal lies with private organisers and Airports Authority of India. We have full respect for the chair of the President and the Constitution of India, which we consider our mother; do not blame us," Mamata Banerjee said while speaking in Kolkata.

The remark from the Bengal chief minister comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi doubled down on his attack on the TMC government over the 'treatment' to the President, calling it “shameful and unprecedented”.

PM Modi, referring to Murmu, said the "enlightened people" of the state will never forgive the party for "insulting" a woman tribal leader and the President of the country. “The country and Nari Shakti (women) will not forgive this insult inflicted on President Droupadi Murmu,” the Prime Minister said.

"Today, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated a grave insult towards the honourable President of India, Draupadi Murmu," the prime minister said.

What is the controversy on Murmu's Bengal visit? The controversy unfolded after President Murmu, took to X, to express displeasure over the venue change of a conference of the tribal Santal community near Siliguri district and the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers.

"Today was the International Santal Conference. When I came here after attending it, I realised it would have been better if it had been held here, because the area is so vast... I don't know what went through the administration's mind... They said no, the place is congested. But I think five lakh people could gather here easily. But I don't know why they took us there... I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place for the conference where the Santal people couldn't go," Murmu said while addressing the 9th International Santhal Conference at Gosainpur near Siliguri.

"If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not... I am also a daughter of Bengal... Mamata Didi is also my sister, my younger sister. I don't know if she was angry with me, that's why this happened," she added.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Bidhannagar in Phansidewa block.

Murmu's remarks triggered a bitter face-off, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the TMC of “crossing all limits” and insulting the President.

"This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Mamata, on the other hand, claimed the BJP was using the country’s highest office to malign the state and questioned the President’s “silence” on alleged atrocities against tribals in BJP-ruled states.