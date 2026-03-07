President Murmu's ‘upset’ remark triggers Modi vs Mamata over Bengal tribal event

A change in the venue of 9th International Santhali Conclave in West Bengal, and the absence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers at the event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, turned into a war of words with not just the President herself, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressing his disapproval of the state's decision. After President Murmu, West Bengal government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee became a target of PM Modi too, who said that “the TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits” in an angry post. (PTI/ANI/HT Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, hit back at the criticism.

On Saturday, President Murmu attended the tribal community conclave that was initially supposed to take place in Bidhannagar but later moved to a smaller venue in Goshaipur near the Bagdogra Airport citing congestion, officials told HT on condition of anonymity. This change did not sit well with the President, who said she was “very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away".

“Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave…” Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal community, said while addressing a gathering at Phansidewa near Siliguri.

President Murmu proceeded to call Mamata Banerjee her “younger sister” and wondered if the latter was “upset” with her. “Generally, it is seen that when the President comes, the chief minister and other ministers remain present. But the chief minister madam didn’t come. Even I am the daughter of Bengal. I am not allowed to visit Bengal. Mamata didi is like my younger sister. Maybe she is miffed with me and that’s why the program was held so far. But never mind,” President Murmu said.

‘Insult to the President’ PM Modi reacted, too, saying that “the TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits” in an angry post. “This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened. The pain and anguish expressed by Rashtrapati Ji, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India,” Modi wrote in a post on X as he shared a video of President Murmu speaking at the event.

He added that the West Bengal administration “is responsible for this insult to the President” and that “it is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal Government.”

“The office of the President is above politics and the sanctity of this office should always be respected. One hopes better sense prevails among the West Bengal Government and TMC,” the PM wrote.

Mamata Banerjee hits back CM Mamata Banerjee accused the President of playing politics “on BJP's behest”.

"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," Banerjee said at a protest site in Kolkata, reported news agency PTI.

Reacting to Murmu asking why Banerjee did not come to join her at the event, Banerjee said that it was not always possible for her, particularly ahead of the state assembly polls slated for later this year.

"I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won't be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people's rights," Banerjee said.