'Country and Nari Shakti will not forgive’: PM Modi criticises TMC for ‘insulting’ President Murmu

In his attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised it for insulting President Droupadi Murmu. Referring to President Murmu, he said the remarks amounted to an affront to the dignity of the nation’s highest constitutional office. (@NarendraModi)

Referring to President Murmu, he said the remarks amounted to an affront to the dignity of the nation’s highest constitutional office. “The country and ‘Nari Shakti’ will not forgive this insult inflicted on President Droupadi Murmu,” the Prime Minister said.

This comes after a change in the venue of 9th International Santhali Conclave in West Bengal, and the absence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers at the event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, turned into a war of words with not just the President herself, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressing his disapproval of the state's decision.

Also read| President Murmu flags venue shift at Santhal Conference, says Bengal CM didn’t attend

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, hit back at the criticism.

On Saturday, President Murmu attended the tribal community conclave that was initially supposed to take place in Bidhannagar but later moved to a smaller venue in Goshaipur near the Bagdogra Airport citing congestion, officials told HT on condition of anonymity. This change did not sit well with the President, who said she was “very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away".

“Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave…” Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal community, said while addressing a gathering at Phansidewa near Siliguri.

Also read| Protocol lapse in President Murmu’s Bengal visit: Centre asks State to submit detailed report by today

President Murmu proceeded to call Mamata Banerjee her “younger sister” and wondered if the latter was “upset” with her. “Generally, it is seen that when the President comes, the chief minister and other ministers remain present. But the chief minister madam didn’t come. Even I am the daughter of Bengal. I am not allowed to visit Bengal. Mamata didi is like my younger sister. Maybe she is miffed with me and that’s why the program was held so far. But never mind,” President Murmu said.

Mamata Banerjee hits back CM Mamata Banerjee accused the President of playing politics “on BJP's behest”.

"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," Banerjee said at a protest site in Kolkata, reported news agency PTI.

Reacting to Murmu asking why Banerjee did not come to join her at the event, Banerjee said that it was not always possible for her, particularly ahead of the state assembly polls slated for later this year.