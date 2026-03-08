'Country and Nari Shakti will not forgive’: PM Modi criticises TMC for ‘insulting’ President Murmu
Referring to President Murmu, he said the remarks amounted to an affront to the dignity of the nation’s highest constitutional office.
In his attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised it for insulting President Droupadi Murmu.
Referring to President Murmu, he said the remarks amounted to an affront to the dignity of the nation’s highest constitutional office. “The country and ‘Nari Shakti’ will not forgive this insult inflicted on President Droupadi Murmu,” the Prime Minister said.
This comes after a change in the venue of 9th International Santhali Conclave in West Bengal, and the absence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other ministers at the event attended by President Droupadi Murmu, turned into a war of words with not just the President herself, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressing his disapproval of the state's decision.
Also read| President Murmu flags venue shift at Santhal Conference, says Bengal CM didn’t attend
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, hit back at the criticism.
On Saturday, President Murmu attended the tribal community conclave that was initially supposed to take place in Bidhannagar but later moved to a smaller venue in Goshaipur near the Bagdogra Airport citing congestion, officials told HT on condition of anonymity. This change did not sit well with the President, who said she was “very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away".
“Perhaps the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend, and the President would simply turn around and leave…” Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal community, said while addressing a gathering at Phansidewa near Siliguri.
Also read| Protocol lapse in President Murmu’s Bengal visit: Centre asks State to submit detailed report by today
President Murmu proceeded to call Mamata Banerjee her “younger sister” and wondered if the latter was “upset” with her. “Generally, it is seen that when the President comes, the chief minister and other ministers remain present. But the chief minister madam didn’t come. Even I am the daughter of Bengal. I am not allowed to visit Bengal. Mamata didi is like my younger sister. Maybe she is miffed with me and that’s why the program was held so far. But never mind,” President Murmu said.
Mamata Banerjee hits back
CM Mamata Banerjee accused the President of playing politics “on BJP's behest”.
"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," Banerjee said at a protest site in Kolkata, reported news agency PTI.
Reacting to Murmu asking why Banerjee did not come to join her at the event, Banerjee said that it was not always possible for her, particularly ahead of the state assembly polls slated for later this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More