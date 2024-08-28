Bengal BJP chief seeks action against Mamata Banerjee over ‘revenge’ remarks: ‘Her words could incite violence’

As the uproar continues over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, BJP's state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding action against chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the ongoing protests by doctors. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Sukanta Majumdar alleged that Mamata Banerjee is indulging in “revenge politics”, and her comments could incite TMC supporters to take the law into their own hands and attack opposition members.

“I am writing to bring to your immediate attention towards the recent statements made by CM Mamata Banerjee during her address to the Student Wing of TMC today in Kolkata where she shamelessly incited gathering, declaring, ‘I never sought revenge, but now, do what needs to be done.’” the letter reads.

“This is nothing less than a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the highest office in the state...I look forward to your prompt and decisive action to safeguard the interests of the citizens of West Bengal and uphold the constitutional values of our nation," Majumdar added.

At the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day rally on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said, “The time has come to resist and protest when you are insulted. When faced with ugly attacks, do not take it lying down. How you respond is up to you.”

Calling for her immediate resignation, the BJP leader said that Mamata Banerjee no longer deserves to hold such an important position. “This isn’t the voice of someone holding a constitutional position. It’s the voice of an anti-national,” he wrote in the letter.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday also asked the junior doctors to come back to work and end the ongoing strike against the administration. She also said that she doesn't want to register FIRs against the doctors and ruin their careers, a statement that the BJP termed as a threat.

However, the junior doctors rejected the chief minister's appeal to end the strike and continued with their protests. A member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum said they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands, such as justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee of the RG Kar hospital, were met.

(With inputs from PTI)