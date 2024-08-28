Kolkata rape case: IMA revokes membership of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar hospital

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh, who is under investigation for financial irregularities and lapses in the handling of the rape-murder case at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, where he was principal. A team of experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi reach Kolkata for a polygraph test to be conducted on Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI)

In a statement, the IMA said, "The disciplinary committee, duly constituted by National President Dr. RV Asokan, has unanimously decided to suspend the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, Vice President, IMA Calcutta Branch."

A trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar medical college and hospital during her night shift in the early hours of August 9. Her body, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered inside the hall by a doctor on rounds.

Why IMA suspended Sandip Ghosh's membership?

The IMA said that its national president visited the victim's parents, who expressed grievances about Sandip Ghosh's handling of the situation, citing “lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them”.

Additionally, the IMA Bengal state branch and other medical associations called for action, "citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole".

Sandip Ghosh under scanner

On August 24, the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sandip Ghosh following directives from the Calcutta high court. The investigation was initiated after a single bench of the high court ordered the CBI to investigate alleged corruption at the medical college.

The Calcutta High Court has given the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, due on September 17.

As part of the investigation, the CBI subjected Ghosh to polygraph tests to gather further leads.

On August 25, the CBI's anti-corruption branch conducted searches at multiple locations connected to Sandip Ghosh and his relatives in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case to investigate alleged financial irregularities at the Kolkata hospital during Ghosh's tenure as principal.