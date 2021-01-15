Bengal BJP leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discuss poll preparedness

Union home minister Amit Shah and senior central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting with leaders from Bengal at Shah’s residence in Delhi on Friday evening to review the ongoing poll preparations in Bengal and plan outreach programmes for the next one month.

Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31. The party also wants to plan a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks.

“This is a monthly review meeting. The Union home minister and BJP national president JP Nadda are visiting Bengal every month. Their activities are going to increase in the coming days. We will review the result of the programmes held so far,” Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said before the meeting.

Ghosh attended the meeting along with national vice-president Mukul Roy and Bengal general secretary (organization) Amitava Chakraborty. The meeting started around 7 pm.

To meet Shah’s target of winning more than 200 of Bengal’s 294 assembly seats in 2021, the BJP has put together its biggest election machinery in the eastern state. Since November 26, Union ministers, central BJP leaders from Delhi and leaders and ministers from other states are taking part in outreach programmes in Bengal.

Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the state BJP unit’s poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah.

These leaders, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Vinod Tawde, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar interviewed the presidents and secretaries of the district units in November and December for a comprehensive report. State leaders were not allowed to attend the interviews. The five BJP leaders have been put in charge of different organizational zones.

Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at Friday’s meeting, said a BJP leader. A BJP leader said that the central leadership wants checks and balances to be put in place during inductions.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the observer for Bengal, recently hinted at this, saying image of leaders being inducted would be reviewed.