Bengal BJP workers, cops faceoff before march against ruling Trinamool. Video

Ahead of a mega march, Bengal witnessed a showdown between BJP workers and cops amid reports of detention. This was after the BJP’s Dilip Ghosh had claimed that his party’s workers were being pulled down by the state police from trains to stop them from taking part in the Nabanna Cholo campaign against the Mamata Banerjee government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We cannot be stopped by police or barricades. We are proud of our Karyakartas,” he said in one of the many posts he had put out on Twitter.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI captured scenes of a clash between the party workers and cops at the Dolpur railway station with partymen raising slogans.

Another clip showed heavy barricading in Howrah ahead of the planned march. “Twenty of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths, BJP leader Abhijit Dutta was quoted as saying by ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party is holding the mega march “to give a bright future to the future generation” of the state, and to stop scams “including cattle smuggling, recruitment scam, coal, gold, sand and stone smuggling and to establish people's democratic rights,” Dilip Ghosh tweeted on Monday. It is set to be flagged off on Tuesday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alleging that his party colleagues were taken down from trains when they were on their way to join the march, Ghosh further said in a tweet: “If might is right is the law of the ruler, then we will follow the democratic process to establish the rule of law.”

This is the latest standoff between the BJP and the Mamata Banerjee government.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON